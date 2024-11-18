Historic Harrogate shop opens after redevelopment in the town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After being founded in Harrogate in 1840, Browns Family Jewellers has grown to be one of the leading high street jewellers in Yorkshire and is now under the stewardship of the sixth generation of the Brown family.
Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, it is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate, offering instant cash loans against jewellery and watches.
Formerly located at 4 Beulah Street in Harrogate, the shop has just relocated as part of a retail redevelopment in Harrogate town centre.
A major transformation of 6-10 Cambridge Street earlier in the year saw mobile phone shop EE vacate its previous home at 4 Cambridge Street and reopen just a hop and skip across the way at 8 Cambridge Street.
The new-look Browns Family Jewellers shop reopened at the weekend after taking over at 4 Cambridge Street.