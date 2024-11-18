Historic Harrogate shop opens after redevelopment in the town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate shop whose origins go back more than 180 years has relocated and reopened.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being founded in Harrogate in 1840, Browns Family Jewellers has grown to be one of the leading high street jewellers in Yorkshire and is now under the stewardship of the sixth generation of the Brown family.

Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, it is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate, offering instant cash loans against jewellery and watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly located at 4 Beulah Street in Harrogate, the shop has just relocated as part of a retail redevelopment in Harrogate town centre.

Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, Browns Family Jewellers is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate.(Picture contributed)

A major transformation of 6-10 Cambridge Street earlier in the year saw mobile phone shop EE vacate its previous home at 4 Cambridge Street and reopen just a hop and skip across the way at 8 Cambridge Street.

The new-look Browns Family Jewellers shop reopened at the weekend after taking over at 4 Cambridge Street.