Historic Harrogate shop opens after redevelopment in the town centre

By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Harrogate shop whose origins go back more than 180 years has relocated and reopened.

After being founded in Harrogate in 1840, Browns Family Jewellers has grown to be one of the leading high street jewellers in Yorkshire and is now under the stewardship of the sixth generation of the Brown family.

Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, it is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate, offering instant cash loans against jewellery and watches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Formerly located at 4 Beulah Street in Harrogate, the shop has just relocated as part of a retail redevelopment in Harrogate town centre.

Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, Browns Family Jewellers is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate.(Picture contributed)Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, Browns Family Jewellers is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate.(Picture contributed)
Home to a unique collection of new and pre-loved fine and fashionable jewellery and prestigious watches, Browns Family Jewellers is also an established pawnbroker in Harrogate.(Picture contributed)

A major transformation of 6-10 Cambridge Street earlier in the year saw mobile phone shop EE vacate its previous home at 4 Cambridge Street and reopen just a hop and skip across the way at 8 Cambridge Street.

The new-look Browns Family Jewellers shop reopened at the weekend after taking over at 4 Cambridge Street.

Related topics:HarrogateYorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice