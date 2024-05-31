Historic Harrogate pub's leasehold is up for sale for £1.25m in one of town's most prestigious areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA is reporting that the leasehold of one of the town's most historic pubs which once served a US President is up for sale for £1.25 million.

As well as being located at 6 Royal Parade in Harrogate on the site of the Blue Bell Inn which closed as long ago as 1815, the Old Bell Tavern also led the quality beer revolution in Harrogate when it opened in 1999.

After leading a move away from mass produced beers and tied pubs, the Old Bell welcomed President Bill Clinton during a visit to Harrogate in 2001.

And the instant success of the pub owned by the pioneering Market Town Taverns group saw it expand the same year into the former Farrah's toffee shop.

For the present, The Old Bell Tavern continues to operate normally after undergoing a refurbishment last year.

But the pub is now listed on property websites, including Rightmove and Everard Cole, as having its leasehold available for offers in excess of £1,250,000.

The property is described as "offices, accommodation and ground floor pub/bar in one of the most prestigious areas of Harrogate offering development potential to the upper floors".

The description continues: “The property has the benefit of planning permission to develop the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor into 2 x 2 bedroom apartments and a 1 x 1 bedroom apartment for holiday accommodation.

"We feel further development is possible but subject to planning permission.”