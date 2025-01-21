Historic Harrogate pub which started a beer revolution is to close down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Harrogate’s best known bars which once served a US president says its decision to close has been taken with a “heavy heart”.

In a possible sign of just how tough the economic climate has now become for Harrogate’s beer sector, The Old Bell in Harrogate at 6 Royal Parade is to close this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the bar, which welcomed Bill Clinton through its doors in 2001 during the US President’s visit to the town, said: "With a heavy heart, we must announce that this Saturday, 25th January, will be our final day of trading at The Old Bell, Harrogate.

"We want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to all the incredible staff who have been part of The Old Bell family over the years.

End of an era - "With a heavy heart, we must announce that this Saturday, 25th January, will be our final day of trading at The Old Bell, Harrogate." (Picture contributed)

"You’ve been the heart and soul of this place, and we couldn’t have done it without you."

When the Old Bell Tavern first opened in Harrogate in 1999, it played a key part in ushering in a quality beer revolution.

And Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) loved it.

Part of the then Market Town Taverns, its approach based on wooden floor boards, good service and a vast number of high quality, mostly non-generic, independent beers from around the world presaged the arrival in Harrogate of craft beer bars by more than a decade.

The popular pub’s roots were long - the pub sits on the site of the Blue Bell Inn which closed in 1815.

But time was not on its time, perhaps.

Its huge early popularity meant getting a seat was hard at times and led the pub to expand into the former Farrah's toffee shop next door, doubling its size but, in the long run, changing part of its original character.

As the 2010s arrived and a wave of new independent bars opened in Harrogate which carried a flag for a new generation of bearded hipsters, the Old Bell Tavern’s unique nature and quietly cutting edge status was inevitably reduced.

That was followed by the Covid years before a significant refurbishment in 2023 which saw the introduction of updated décor, some new tall tables and a drinks policy based on four handpumps serving three regular beers and a local guest beer.

Despite remaining fondness for the Old Bell where many beer fans in Harrogate had first turned away from mass produced bitter and lager in the glorious days of the late 1990s, the days of this much-loved bar were clearly numbered.

Sadly, the first of a new type of bar which heralded the future is now history itself.

The Old Bell Tavern team thanked customers in its farewell post on Facebook.

"To our loyal and supportive customers, you have made The Old Bell more than just a pub; you’ve made it a home.

"Your kindness, laughter, and unwavering support have meant the world to us, and we are truly grateful.

"We’d love to see as many of you as possible this week to raise a glass, share your memories, and say goodbye in style.

"Let’s make our final days ones to remember.

"Thank you for everything, Harrogate.

"With love,

"The Old Bell Team.”