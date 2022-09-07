The Nelson Inn, based in Harrogate, was first built in 1776 and was a private house until the early 19th century.

For many of its early years the pub used to serve as a farm with a sack over the door where local residents would pop in for a drink.

It was given the name ‘Nelson Inn’ after Nelson’s victory during the Battle of Trafalgar in the early 19th century.

An external shot of the pub. (Pic credit: Nelson Inn)

Its history has since been preserved over recent decades and it is now undergoing a major refurbishment following its partnership with Brunning and Price.

The inn has been closed for a long time, in part due to Covid and more recently due to its renovation.

The pub’s reopening should be in early November, in the meantime, the new owners are looking for new kitchen staff.

Head of marketing and communications at Nelson Inn, Nicola Stuart, said: “We are looking to recruit chefs and kitchen support staff at all levels, on both a part and full time basis. We are looking for chefs with experience in either catering or hospitality in a restaurant, gastro pub or hotel.

“Chefs will work alongside the head chef, with our senior chefs assisting in running the kitchen, driving the food culture and keeping the team and our customers engaged with exciting new dishes. The Nelson offers the freedom to be creative and innovative, allowing chefs to design their own dishes and be part of six weekly food-tastings with a high level of autonomy.

“Being part of the Nelsons opening team means that the crew will work on the opening menu at the training kitchen together, learning the dishes and being part of the success story from day one.

The inn is hosting its first recruitment days at Killinghall Village Hall on Thursday, October 13 and Friday, October 14.

Applicants can get in touch with the organisers by sending an email to: [email protected]

Below are the current vacancies at Nelson Inn along with their salaries.

Senior deputy manager (permanent) - Up to £36,000 including Tronc Plus great cash tips, overtime and benefits

Deputy manager (permanent) - Up to £34,000 including Tronc Plus great cash tips, overtime and benefits

Assistant manager (permanent) - Up to £29,000 including Tronc Plus great cash tips, overtime and benefits

Senior sous chef (permanent) - Up to £36,000 including Tronc Plus great cash tips, overtime and benefits

Sous chef (permanent) - Up to £34,000 including Tronc Plus great cash tips, overtime and benefits