Historic Harrogate hotel's multi-million pound renovation brings UK-wide recognition

A Harrogate hotel and restaurant which reopened in 2023 under new owners after a multi-million pound renovation is in the running for a national award.

The Harrogate Inn, formerly the St George Hotel until becoming part of The Inn Collection, has been named among the hospitality businesses as finalists in a national awards programme.

The shortlist for the Master Chef Promotions Business Hospitality & Excellence Awards 2025 was revealed at an event in Coventry, ahead of the winners being announced at a glitzy ceremony held in the Midlands later this month.

Listed among the front runners to be the Pub/Bar/Grill of the Year is The Harrogate Inn, located on Ripon Road in Harrogate.

The transformation of this historic hotel included adding a large new bar-restaurant with a new entrance overlooking, and with access to, Crescent Gardens.

Called Barking George, it consists of two large separate but linked brasserie style rooms with high-end pub food and drink.

Chairman and CEO of Master Chef Promotions, Professor Dr Rois Ali, an industry veteran, said: “We’re delighted to announce the shortlist for the Master Chef Promotions Business Hospitality & Excellence Awards 2025.

"We were thrilled to see so many entries from the length and breadth of the country, showcasing so many different hospitality businesses, and we hope to build on this in coming years.”

First launched in 2015, the Master Chef Promotions Awards recognise excellence in hospitality businesses across the country, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and dedication to the industry.

The awards had a brief hiatus but have returned this year thanks to popular demand, attracting hundreds of entries from across the UK, many serving different cuisines or presenting different styles of offering.

The Harrogate Inn faces competition for top prize from Furusato Bar & Grill, Maghul, in Liverpool, and the Ferry Inn, Wilford, in Nottingham.