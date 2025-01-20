Historic Harrogate gallery launches commercial partnership for exciting new show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major new exhibition of mid-20th century British art is to be launched in Harrogate this week in the first collaboration of its type for Mercer Gallery.

Featuring artwork from the neo-Romantics to the explosion of creativity unleashed by the end of World War II, admission will be free at Mercer Gallery as part of its first-ever link-up with Goldmark, one of the UK’s leading commercial galleries.

The new show called Look, Look Again! will showcase the best of the Mercer’s outstanding collection of pre and post war British art augmented by Goldmark Gallery’s own superb collection of works from that era which will be available for sale.

The publicly-owned Harrogate gallery, whose roots go back to the 19th century, is hoping this innovative approach will not only result in a stunning collaboration but also generate income for the Mercer - an increasing necessity in a time of budgetary stress for councils across the country.

Part of an exciting new exhibition at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate - Michael Rothenstein – Tractor and Plough. (Picture contributed

Launching this Saturday, January 25 and running Tuesday to Sunday until April 6, the exhibition’s title Look, Look Again! is taken from a quote by one of the most significant artists of the post-war period - Prunella Clough.

Clough’s work will feature significantly in the show thanks to a magnificent donation to the Mercer by the, now deceased, Yorkshire based writer, artist and photographer David Morgan Rees.

The Morgan Rees collection – which includes four exceptional works by Clough – also boasts original paintings and sketches by John Minton, Graham Sutherland, John Piper and John Craxton, all of which will feature.

Yorkshire’s own Christopher P Wood will have a painting in the show 25 years after he first exhibited at the Mercer.

Karen Southworth, Curator of Harrogate Museums, said: "We were deeply saddened to hear the news of David Morgan Rees’ passing and grateful for the donation.

"He will be much missed by everyone at the gallery.

"We are also extremely pleased to be working with Goldmark Gallery.

"Their own exceptional 20th century art collection with work by Rigby Graham, Dennis Creffield and Michael Rothenstein is a perfect match for Look, Look Again!”.