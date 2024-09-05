Historic churches in Harrogate area prepare to welcome visitors on extraordinary day
The aim of the event on Saturday September 14, which is organised by the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, is a chance for every place of worship in the county to open up to the public.
The five churches in the Boroughbridge Parish have organised a walk and a treasure hunt to celebrate Yorkshire Churches Day.
The route will be from St James’s Boroughbridge to St Andrew’s Aldborough to St Mary’s Dunsforth to St John’s Minskip and finishing at St Mary’s Roecliffe.
Yorkshire Churches Day is running in partnership with the Heritage Open Days festival (HOD).
This year, as well as individual churches opening, many are working together to put on trails, offering refreshments and entertainment to encourage visitors to spend a day exploring several different churches whether that be on foot, by bike or by car.
Tom Ramsden, chairman of the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, said: “This is the most exciting day in the year for Yorkshire’s Churches.
"It is a day for them to throw open their doors, showcase their beauty and their treasures and invite in all and sundry to be amazed.
“This is a day when all those who might never set foot inside a church can come and learn about their heritage, see the extraordinary craftsmanship of past generations and feel their peace."
One trail being developed will start at St Helen’s at Amotherby, near Malton, with visitors taking in All Saints in Appleton-le-Street before heading to St Michael’s in Barton-le-Street.
Factfile: Yorkshire Churches Day
The Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT) provides funds for churches, chapels and meeting houses of all Christian denominations within the county of Yorkshire.
With the help of Friends of the trust and the general public through fundraising activities, donations and sponsor days, YHCT awards approximately £100,000 a year to churches in need.
Funding ranges from small schemes such as gutter repairs to large scale re-pointing of stonework, roof repairs and other conservation works.
For more information on YHCT: https://www.yhct.org.uk/