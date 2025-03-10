Historic church in Dales is to close down with a 'heavy heart' after almost 170 years

A leading vicar has said how saddened he is that a historic church in the Dales is to close down after nearly 170 years.

Built in the days of mining in Nidderdale, the formal process of closing St Mary’s Church at Greenhow three miles from Pateley Bridge has been launched.

The Revd Darryl Hall, Vicar of the United Parish of Upper Nidderdale, said the decision over the future of this lovely church had not been taken lightly.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share news of plans to begin the formal process of closing St Mary’s,” said Revd Hall.

"We deeply appreciate the Greenhow community’s love and care for St Mary’s.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and follows much prayer, discussion, and reflection among those who love this church."

The historic church was built for the mining community in the mid-19th century, serving generations of lead miners and their families in faith, worship, and community.

But that community hasn’t been here for many years.

The congregation now consists of approximately 12 and includes only one Greenhow resident.

On top of that, like many rural churches, St Mary’s Church faces challenges with a small congregation, rising repair costs, and limited resources.

"People’s generosity and commitment have been clear, from the volunteers who re-roofed the church in the 1980s to the many who have contributed time, money, and effort in times of need.

"But the challenges of maintaining a cold, damp building with significant repair needs have become too much for a small, ageing congregation, most of whom travel from Bewerley, Pateley Bridge, and Glasshouses.”

The Diocese is hold a Community Meeting about the closure on Tuesday, April 1 at 7pm at St Mary's Church.

There are reassurances that Wayside Cemetery is to remain open.

In the meantime, the remaining members of the congregation at St Mary’s Church have decided it would be easier and more comfortable to worship at St Michael and all Angels at Wilsill located five miles away.