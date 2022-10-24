Historic building facing a cemetery hosts a scary Halloween in Harrogate

The event with a difference is being held at one of the town's most heavenly buildings.

The Grade II listed The Chapel is a former Wesleyan Chapel located on Grove Road in Harrogate.

Built in 1896, its architect took inspiration from the baroque Italianate Church designs and lavish architecture of the late eighteenth century for this stunning building.

A special Halloween event is being held at The Chapel in Harrogate.

In 2017 it was converted into a luxury boutique bed and breakfast/lavish wedding venue by owners Mark and Heidi Hinchcliffe who oversaw a brilliantly sympathetic restoration taking four years in total.

This weekend will see the stunning venue host Halloween @ The Chapel, a free visual event over the two-day period.

"The idea of doing a light show on the front of The Chapel just came to me as an obvious choice being Halloween, and the building facing directly opposite the cemetery, " said The Chapel's owner Mark Hinchliffe. "How spooky can you get?

'Working with Rick Lawson at Harrogate audio visual firm FTAV Ltd, we have come up with some great visuals to show on the front of The Chapel, and the best music to celebrate Halloween.

"Children and adults will love it.”

The only question is whether the historic building is haunted.

But, whatever the answer, one thing is for sure, there will be lots of free sweets!

"Serious Sweet Company on Hornbeam Park and Asda have very generously donationed us with lots of sweets and chocolate to give out to the children,” said Mark.

"Is The Chapel haunted? People will just have to come and see for themselves."

Halloween @ The Chapel, Harrogate: Dates:

Sunday, October 30, 6pm - 8pm

Monday, October 31, 6pm - 8pm