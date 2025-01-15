Historic 20,000 acre estate in North Yorkshire pledges to 'lead the charge for a more sustainable future'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stunning 20,000 acre historic estate in North Yorkshire which featured on BBC TV series Amazing Hotels is pioneering a new project to support the environment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swinton Estate, which includes Swinton Park Hotel, is already known for leading the way on sustainability, thanks to its 20-year commitment to reducing environmental impact of the hotel, spa and farming businesses which populate the beautiful estate.

Now, the privately-owned beauty spot, whose roots go back to 1695, is to host the Environmental Action Programme 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new initiative, 50% funded by the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub, will offer an unparalleled setting for networking while gaining insights into the science of climate change, its effects on global and local levels, climate justice, and practical ways to reduce carbon footprints.

Leading the way on sustainability - The roots of the historic Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire, which includes Swinton Park Hotel, go back to 1695. (Picture contributed)

Iain Shelton, Chief Executive of Swinton Estate, which was the seat of the Danby family and, from 1882, of the Cunliffe-Lister family, said: “Sustainability is central to everything we do.

"When engaging with businesses, we often encounter hesitation around tackling environmental issues.

"This training is designed to overcome that barrier, transforming uncertainty into action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to training, participants will roll up their sleeves and contribute with practical volunteering at Swinton Estate.

Under the guidance of a team of nature specialists from green charity Groundwork, attendees will engage in activities that restore and protect the natural environment while exploring how nature-based solutions are essential to addressing the climate crisis.

Upon completion, participants will be certified Carbon Literate by the Carbon Literacy Trust.

Jack Colding, Environmental Business Support Specialist from the Growth Hub, said: “This programme is set to simplify the complex world of sustainability, offering business owners and employees a fantastic hands-on opportunity to explore practical steps that benefit both the planet and their businesses, from cost saving to building reputation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environmental Action Programme will demonstrate that the business community in North Yorkshire can be at the heart of change, working hard to deliver net-zero targets.

Together with the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub and Groundwork, Swinton Estate is committed to leading the charge for a greener, more sustainable future.