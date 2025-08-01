Historic 18th century pub on the outskirts of Harrogate will reopen after six-figure investment

An 18th-century Harrogate village pub with a history tied to the old blacksmith’s is to close its doors for a six-figure refurbishment.

Originally, the landlord at The Smiths Arms in Beckwithshaw was required to be a blacksmith, responsible for maintaining the horses and equipment of Moor Park, as well as serving the pub's patrons.

Those days are long gone and this comforting country pub offering quality pub classics is now a Chef & Brewer pub owned by Greene King.

Located on Church Row in the village just outside Harrogate, the pub will temporarily close from Monday, August 4 while renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors to the public in September.

The investment will see the transformation of the Smiths Arms’ exterior to create a stand-out garden space for customers to enjoy, with an upgraded layout and new furniture offering the ultimate destination for guests to relax and soak up the scenery.

The car park will also be a smarter and more accessible space for guests.

The Smiths Arms’ interior will be refreshed with sleek new décor and furniture to elevate guests’ dining experiences, adding modern touches whilst carefully maintaining the pub’s rustic charm.

The toilets will also undergo a full refurbishment to provide guests with an improved look and feel.

Greene King is the country’s leading pub company and brewer with approximately 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

For bookings, opening times and information, visit the pub’s website at: https://www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/north-yorkshire/smiths-arms