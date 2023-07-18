Historic 17th century country house in North Yorkshire to host one of area’s largest community events for all the family

It may not be quite as big as the Great Yorkshire Show but the 108th Aldborough & Boroughbridge Agricultural Show is set to shine at Newby Hall near Ripon.

This Sunday, July 23, will see the hugely popular event showcase the best of Yorkshire produce, crafts and livestock, as well as farming and the countryside.

This year the show has been working with the Boroughbridge Chamber of Trade, encouraging local businesses to highlight what the area has to offer to the community and visitors.

Catherine Park Peyton, chair of the Aldborough & Boroughbridge Agricultural Show, said: “After a fabulous return last year, we continue to be one of the largest community events in the area, providing a wonderfully warm space for people to come and enjoy themselves.

“Thanks to the hard work of our show committee and volunteers, we continue to showcase the importance of agricultural and rural businesses to the local economy.

“We love being at Newby Hall and are grateful to the team there and the Compton Family for their support.

"We are looking forward to a great day out for all the family."

Opening at 10am, the show will provide a host of popular attractions.

Included will be:

Competitive classes in baking, horticulture, flower arranging and handicrafts.

Equine classes including Shetland ponies, heavy horse driving and donkeys.

Cattle, sheep and fleece classes.

Family races, terrier racing and children’s mounted and unmounted fancy dress.

A hay-making demonstration, vintage vehicle display and the Northern Shetland Pony racing team.

Trade stands, a craft tent and cream teas.

Tickets, which include admission to Newby Hall gardens and the adventure playground, are available at www.newbyhall.com

Children under 12 years will get in for free.Dogs are welcome on the show field but not permitted in Newby’s gardens.

A free bus service will run between Boroughbridge and Newby Hall, stopping at villages en route.

