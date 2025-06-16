Hills, spills but no bellyache as Harrogate MP completes iconic Knaresborough Bed Race

Harrogate’s MP has thanked Knaresborough Lions after completing his first Bed Race through the waters of the river Nidd.

Tom Gordon, who ran the London and Paris marathons in the space of a week in April, joined his staff on his ‘Team Tom Gordon’ bed on Saturday for charity.

In front of nearly 30,000 spectators, the Lib Dem MP navigated narrow streets, sharp corners, steep hills and, finally, the Nidd and successfully completed the 2.4 mile course.

Speaking after finishing the race in a time of 25 minutes 58 seconds, the Lib Dem MP said: “Today has been absolutely fantastic, it’s been great to see the community come together, all raising money for brilliant causes.

“Taking part with my staff team made the experience even better.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the organisers, the Knaresborough Lions.

"Without their hard work and dedication, this fantastic local event simply wouldn’t happen.

"Well done to everyone involved.

"I’m already looking forward to seeing next year’s bed displays.”

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP was running in support of Knaresborough Town AFC, a cause close to his heart.

"I’m thrilled we used this opportunity to support Knaresborough Town AFC and raise awareness of their campaign for a new pitch, something that’s vital for both the club and the wider community.

"I look forward to continuing my work with the club in the months ahead.”

After visiting Knaresborough Town FC last year, Mr Gordon raised concerns in Parliament about the condition of the current pitch and secured a meeting with the Minister for Culture, Media and Sport.

Following that, the Football Foundation visited the club and committed to covering part of the cost of a new pitch - a major win for the team and the local community.

The club are concerned about their current pitch, which is often waterlogged and regularly disrupts both matches and training sessions.

But, although the Foundation confirmed that they could support the project at Knaresborough Town FC, the club still needs to raise a share of the funding themselves.

To contribute to the club’s appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tom-gordon-andteam?fbclid=IwY2xjawK8vmVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFPR1RVU1BvSHRUcW04SnJxAR7R8_L1DpUtZVQ6IA3ocA49NV7fK0lifjBPOEPtYAyCtoxikLd0nPhr4ymdQw_aem_BfCvwr8FwMHVTIOHohdZ9A