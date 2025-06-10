Highly rated Harrogate children’s cancer group scoops two awards in tough time for charities

A Harrogate charity is celebrating winning recognition in two different awards.

The team at children’s cancer charity Candlelighters were awarded the Charity Excellence prize in the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

They also took top place in the prestigious Charity Governance Awards in the Challenge to Change category.

Harrogate Candlelighters is a longstanding fundraising group, which largely raises funds through legendary balls with enchanting themes such as Narnia, Casino Royale and Apres Ski.

Candlelighters CEO Emily Wragg said:: “We’re thrilled to have our work recognised by two independent award panels.

"We were one of 38 Yorkshire-based charities to have been nominated by members of the public for the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

"We’re absolutely delighted and grateful to the Awards panel for their choice of us as the winner.”

“We received the Charity Governance Award for our work in setting up Champs Pantry, a food service for families whose children are receiving hospital cancer treatment.”

“An unseen difficulty of hospital stays, for the parents of children with cancer, is the cost of food for parents, as the NHS only provides food for the child patients.”

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer

When a child is diagnosed, lives are turned upside down instantly for the whole family.

Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial support for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

Emily Wragg said: “We receive no Government funding.

"Even before the cost-of-living crisis, research found that families were spending an additional £600 a month on average due to their children’s illnesses, which could now be as much as £730 a month.

"We’re able to provide specialised services for children with cancer and their families, as well as investing in life-changing research, because of the wonderful people, communities, and businesses that support us.

"These awards are as much a testament to their dedication to improving the lives of children with cancer, and I can’t say thank you enough to everyone.”

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children, at: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/