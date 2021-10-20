High Street plans unveiled

The project plans a partial pedestrianisation of the busy route close to the library and car park, with a raised road surface to make access easier for wheelchairs and prams.

Councillors Alan Lamb, Norma Harrington and Linda Richards (Conservative, Wetherby) welcomed the announcement.

They stated: “This project for Boston Spa has been many years in the making and we will be delighted to see it come to fruition.”

Also proposed in the scheme are changes to the pedestrian crossings in the area, to be replaced with three courtesy crossings.

The whole area will be block-paved with contrasting colours to define the roadway, paths, pedestrian area and the crossings.

In addition, it is expected that a number of new trees will be planted along with flower planters at the roadside to complete the aesthetic.

Local consultation on the project is due to start later this month, running until November 19.

Subject to approval, the project is set to start early in 2022.

The ward councillors praised those involved in putting the project together.

“Huge credit must go to the Parish Council, the highways department at Leeds City Council and the residents’ Village Centre Development Group who have all worked hard to bring the design together.

“In the current climate it has been a struggle but as Ward Members we have managed to bring the funding together to make this project a reality.

“It is a bold statement at the heart of the village.”

The councillors added: “It is specifically designed to be people friendly and enhance Boston Spa’s unique character.

“Whilst we are lucky to be in a semi-rural environment, the addition of new trees and flower planters will help bring nature closer to the High Street and we hope the design will act as a focal point for the village.

“The change in road surface will also act as further reinforcement of the 20mph zone through the village to help keep driver speeds low and our pedestrians safe.