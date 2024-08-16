High Sheriff of North Yorkshire presents awards to dedicated volunteers during ceremony at Harrogate Community House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four volunteering stalwarts have been honoured with an award from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire for their services to local charities.

Dr Ruth Smith, who holds the position of High Sheriff this year, was invited to present the awards to the volunteers at a special event hosted by Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) at Harrogate Community House.

Joyce and Kevin Lodge were recognised for their many years of volunteering with Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), providing community transport, shopping for local people during the pandemic and marshalling at vaccination centres.

They are trusted volunteers who have given hundreds of hours of their time to help people get out and about, offering a listening ear and a friendly face to people who are isolated or lonely.

Dr Ruth Smith, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, with volunteers and charity staff outside Harrogate Community House. Pictured from the left are Rachel Gregory and volunteer Sally Weatherill from Open Country; Dr Ruth Smith, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire; Frances Elliot, HADCA CEO; Kevin and Joyce Lodge, HELP and Help Out Harrogate volunteers; Alistair Ratcliffe, HADCA trustee and Rotary Club volunteer; and Stan Lumley, Community House Facilities Manager

Kevin and Joyce now enjoy being regular volunteers with Help out Harrogate, supporting a variety of local charities who need some extra willing help.

Sally Wetherill has been a volunteer with Open Country for more than 30 years and the award acknowledged her huge contribution to the disability charity.

With skills ranging from driving a minibus to organising swimming trips, Sally is an integral part of Open Country's weekend activities, as well as being a keen volunteer at the weekly allotment group and advisory group meetings.

David Shaftoe, Open Country chief officer, said: “Sally is caring and empathic, an invaluable member of the team; her years of experience, enthusiasm and sense of fun provide great support for members and staff alike.”

HADCA trustee, Alistair Ratcliffe, also received an award. Alistair represents the Rotary Club of Harrogate on the HADCA board and also quietly does a huge amount to help in the community.

Frances Elliot, HADCA chief executive, said: “Alistair is very generous with his time, supporting us whenever we need an extra pair of hands.

“He gave many long hours volunteering at the vaccination centres and is also one of the team behind the hugely successful annual Nidderdale Charity Walk which has now raised an incredible £1million for local charities.

“We are very grateful that Alistair, Joyce, Kevin and Sally share their time and skills for the benefit of the local community.”

As part of her visit, Ruth enjoyed a short tour of Harrogate Community House which is a local hub, home to 15 charities.

She visited the Harrogate Deaf Society Resource Centre, the community Sensory Room set up by SENsory Days and met with other charity tenants who shared how they make a positive difference in the community.

Ruth said: “It was an absolute pleasure to present the High Sheriff Awards to four such worthy volunteers, who make such a difference to the people they have supported.

“It was a really informative day with Harrogate and District Community Action. It was so interesting to hear about their organisation as well as a number of the charities who are based at Community House.

“Each charity was so amazing in what they provide for the people in our region. If you are looking to ‘give back’ and find purpose, this is a great place to start.”