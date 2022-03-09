High Sheriff cuts ribbon at new shop

High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Venetia Wrigley with Nidderdale volunteer Elizabeth Clarke out side the new charity shop.

High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Venetia Wrigley cut the ribbon to officially open the Nidderdale Charity Shop on Tuesday.

“The High Sheriff, a keen volunteer for over 40 years in a number of capacities, had been keen to spend the morning at Nidderdale Plus Community Hub to find out about the many volunteering opportunities that exist at the Hub, and whilst there did the official honours of opening the new charity shop that Nidd Plus now runs,” said Helen Flynn, Executive Director of Nidderdale Plus Community Hub.

During her time at the Hub she met a number of volunteers including Julia Saunders who spends every Tuesday morning at the Hub helping out on front desk.

Julia told the High Sheriff: “Originally I did not think I had the time to volunteer every week but I had found out more about Nidd Plus when I had been volunteer vaccination marshal and decided to commit to weekly volunteering there.

“I am so glad I did, because I enjoy volunteering at the hub so much and find the work so interesting. It is well worth my time.”

After her time at the Hub, the High Sheriff went on to officially open and cut the ribbon at the charity shop.

There she met a number of volunteers who help at the shop, including the lead volunteer, Elizabeth Clarke.

Elizabeth said: “The volunteers had been so excited about he High Sheriff coming to do the official opening, and were so pleased to meet her and explain the different volunteering roles that are carried out at the shop.

“The shop was really buzzing with both customers and volunteers when she arrived and it was wonderful to talk to her about our new charity shop.”

The venture, at the former Save the Children High Street site, will help boost initiatives provided by charity Nidderdale Plus.

Nidd Plus is a centre for high quality volunteering opportunities in Nidderdale, and always welcomes new volunteers.