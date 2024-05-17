High profile Harrogate store is to reopen today after a full refurbishment and a new approach to shopping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known UK retailer is to open its new-look store in Harrogate today after a major refurbishment.

In a sign that Harrogate’s high street still matters in challenging times, the Accessorize team are travelling up from London for the relaunch at 20-22 James Street.

The totally revamped store promises a “brand-new home concept” with a new offer for shoppers including accessories, gifting and homeware.

Boasting a quirkier, more characterful shopping experience, the expanded, transformed Accessorize has also taken over floor space previously occupied by Monsoon.

Well-known UK retailer Accessorize is to open its new-look store in Harrogate today after a major refurbishment. (Picture contributed)

Located just a few doors along from fellow lifestyle and fashion brand Oliver Bonas which moved into 10-14 James Street in Harrogate in 2022, a spokesperson for Accessorize said: “We are very excited to celebrate our revamped Harrogate store reopening after a full refurbishment.

"Our new design store and gifting collection are just some of the many exciting features we have in store for our customers.”

The redesigned offers a treasure trove of curated brands, including names such as Aery Candles showcased alongside new arrivals from Accessorize’s SS24 collection, the national retail brand’s bestselling ‘Z’ premium range will also be stocked with gold-plated, sterling silver and waterproof jewellery given pride of place.

Customers will also discover a more diverse selection of gifting categories such as bridal, home and summer.

Monsoon has made way on James Street in Harrogate for a new version of Accessorize which is relaunched today after a major refurbishment. (Picture contributed)

The new Harrogate store will also feature self-care and men’s gifting categories for the first time.