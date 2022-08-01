High power super hub launched at Wetherby Moto services

The site has become the eighth High Power Electric Super Hub to be launched by MOTO and Gridserve with the new chargers capable of adding up to 100 miles of rang in less than 10 minutes.

MOTO Chief Executive, Ken McMeikan said: “As the largest UK Motorway Services Operator, we are continuing our mission to transform the UK’s rest stop experience and reducing range anxiety by revolutionising the EV charging experience for motorists on motorways is at the heart of our plans.

“We are delighted to continue our roll-out of the High Power Charging Hubs and we will be opening more hubs at all of our Motorway Service Areas across the country in the coming 12 months.”

The companies have already added 65 high power chargers at seven new hubs, including Exeter and Swansea and say that Wetherby services, on the A1(M), has the capacity to expand when future demand requires.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE said: “We are committed to building an awesome UK-wide charging network, enabling anyone, anywhere, in any type of EV to take on any journey and have a great customer experience.

“With the opening of Moto Wetherby, we are able to deliver more people in the North of England this experience.

“The Electric Super Hubs help provide EV drivers the confidence they need to undertake any journey, irrespective of what electric vehicle they drive, and charge quickly, reliably and affordably.

“As the eighth Electric Super Hub launched so far this year, this further demonstrates our commitment to the partnership with Moto and we will continue to deliver many more High Power Electric Super Hubs throughout the year.

“This is the sort of action that is necessary to move the needle on climate change, and it’s great to see how the passion and the pace of development within Gridserve is delivering such a positive impact.”

All the Gridserve Electric Super Hubs at MOTO locations have been designed to feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accept contactless payments and provide at least one extra-wide accessible charging bay for every six EV charging spaces.

With real-time status updates shared with a myriad of the most popular EV charging maps, including Zap-Map, drivers can have complete confidence in the rapidly expanding network, knowing the availability of chargers before arriving at MOTO’s sites.