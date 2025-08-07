'High Court ruling vindicates us and Harrogate Gateway traffic scheme' says North Yorkshire Council

North Yorkshire Council says it feels “vindicated” by the High Court’s decision to dismiss a legal challenge to its controversial £12 million Harrogate Gateway traffic plans.

The comments follow a ruling by a judge in London to allow the much-delayed project which would, in the words of the council, “improve Harrogate town centre and encourage the use of public transport” to progress.

“After many months of uncertainty, we welcome the court’s clear and unequivocal ruling in favour of the council on all five grounds,” said Coun Malcolm Taylor, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport.

“This decision not only vindicates the thorough and transparent process we followed but also allows us to move forward with confidence.”

Centre of controversy - The Station Parade area of Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Anti-Gateway project campaigners led by A&E Baines Limited, Harrogate-based landlords and property developers, and supported by Chris Bentley, owner of Hornbeam Park Developments, have labelled the council’s plans disruptive and had argued that the required Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) were unlawful.

In addition, they claimed that North Yorkshire Council had failed to consider the full impact of the proposals or consult adequately with the public.

But the two-day hearing ended with a High Court judge dismissing their challenge on all five grounds.

Should it now go ahead, the Harrogate Gateway scheme would see the redevelopment of One Arch and Station Square, improved traffic signals, a bus lane, a southbound cycle lane on Station Parade, new paving for pedestrians and cycle parking at Harrogate Railway Station.

There will also be improvements to traffic signals on the A61 at the junctions of King's Road and Ripon Road, and King's Road and Cheltenham Parade.

The project is being funded predominantly through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), a major programme of transport infrastructure investment covering the Leeds City Region.

North Yorkshire Council was originally awarded £38m to deliver schemes in Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

Work started on the ground earlier this summer in Skipton, with work in Selby set to begin in the autumn.

For Harrogate, the next stage in this six-year heated political wrangle will see a final report on its Gateway plans go to North Yorkshire Council’s executive in October.

But the question remains whether the prolonged battle for the future of road and traffic arrangements in Harrogate town centre is actually over?

The judge in this week’s High Court ruling may have said that he refused permission to appeal his decision

But, sticking to their original arguments, campaigners against the Harrogate Station Gateway scheme now say they have instructed their lawyers to appeal the decision of the High Court in relation to a judicial review of North Yorkshire Council’s making of four Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) to implement the scheme.

Steven Baines, the spokesperson for The Get Away campaign, said: “This scheme has failed on every level – there is no public majority for it; the vast majority of local traders are against it; there was no consultation of the revised plans; and there has been no updated economic impact assessment.

"What does this decision say about local democracy?

“We are so sure of our position that we have already instructed lawyers to take forward an appeal.”