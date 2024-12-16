Heroic Strictly winner is set to perform in Harrogate after victory on BBC TV reality show

This year's heroic – and witty – Strictly winner is to bring his new show to Harrogate.

After lifting the Glitterball trophy in the final of the popular BBC TV reality show on Saturday night watched by nine million viewers, Chris McCausland has revealed details of his next UK tour.

Called Yonks! which the blind comedian says is because he has been called an “overnight success”, even though he’s been doing it for yonks, the show will be coming to the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

On Saturday night, McCausland dedicated his triumph to his professional dancing partner Dianne Buswell after winning the audience vote, saying the victory was “for everyone out there that thought and got told they couldn’t do something”.

The first-ever blind contestant on the show, McCausland lost his sight at the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa and has consistently defied expectations of what a blind person can achieve on the dancefloor.

The comedian had told the Times in October that he had been concerned that his spell on Strictly could have turned out to be a “disaster”

"I honestly thought it could be a car crash,” he said.

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing finalist Tasha Ghouri, who hails from Thirsk, congratulated McCausland on Instagram, saying “you deserve to lift that trophy so much, since day one you have shown you are unstoppable”.

One of this year's highlights on Strictly moments came with McCausland and Buswell's dance to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon.

The couple briefly performed in the dark to share what Chris’s experience of dancing was like with the judges and audience.

The Strictly winner tweeted on X after his win that he “likely won't be a part of anything like that ever again.

"Saturday night was emotional and I haven't quite recovered yet.”

The 47-year-old comedian from Liverpool’s long CV in showbiz includes TV shows such Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg and more.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/chris-mccausland-yonks-2/