Heroic Harrogate fundraiser and grandad, 72, to climb for up to six hours on Stairmaster to raise money for Henshaws

An incredible 72-year-old Harrogate charity fundraiser has revealed his latest staggering mission – to climb 1,272 floors and 6,632 metres withe the help of a Leeds Utd legend.

Rob Northfield, a grandad of six, aims to top last year’s amazing fundraiser for Henshaws when he raised £10,300 by climbing for three hours non-stop on a Stairmaster.

Now, nine months after undergoing surgery for a pacemaker, Rob is defying the odds and plans to do even better on Friday, June 13 at Knaresborough Leisure & Wellbeing Centre.

With the support of his friend, former England and Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo, Rob aims to climb for four to six hours, the equivalent of getting to the top of Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - five times.

Gruelling challenge for Henshaws charity - Harrogate grandad Rob Northfield, left, with Leeds Utd legend Tony Dorigo. (Picture contributed)

“I’ve been running around since I was eight and never had a week off. It’s in my DNA,” said Rob who has retired after founding several successful companies.

“A lot of older people say their brain feels like it’s 21, my body and my brain feel 21, I can run faster than most 21-year-olds.

"People get old before their time and it’s because they stop moving.”

Rob, who played for Leyton Orient FC in his youth, has been training for five months and is gradually increasing the number of hours he does on the Stairmaster.

A devoted patron of Henshaws, last year he raised a £22,000 in total for the charity, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities from its facilities in Harrogate and Knaresborough..

Thanks to his efforts, Henshaws has been able to offer life-changing resources.

This time, Rob is also raising money for the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, which provides direct support to young people across the region.

Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: “Rob has been a long term supporter of our annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, which raise money for the Foundation, and we are delighted that he has chosen the Foundation as one of the beneficiaries of his huge effort. "

To donate to Rob Northfield’s challenge, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/robnorthfieldvstairmaster