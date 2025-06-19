Heritage plaque to be unveiled to Harrogate woman who made history as town's first female mayor
The Heritage Plaques of Harrogate were first introduced in 1975, jointly between the then Harrogate Society and the Harrogate Borough Council
Some plaques mark out significant historical buildings in the town whilst others commemorate the men and women who were instrumental in the development of the town or ones whose businesses still play an active part in the town's fabric.
Others commemorate famous people who have visited or had a connection with the town.
The latest plaque will commemorate the first female Mayor of Harrogate, Mary Fisher, MBE JP (1884-1972).
Mrs Fisher was the first woman to be Mayor of Harrogate in 1949 and, then, the town's First Woman Alderman in 1954.
She also supported work for the Blind, the Girl Guides, RNLI, British Deaf Association and Soroptimist International.
An unveiling ceremony led by Harrogate Civic Society and Soroptimist International Harrogate & District will take place on Tuesday, July 22 at 1 Mount Parade.
Harrogate has 90 heritage plaques erected in the town, mainly in the town centre but, also, further afield, usually brown in colour.
Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 when it was part of the nationwide Civic Society movement (Civic Voice).
It is committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history, to contributing to discussions about how the town is developed, and to ensuring that Harrogate both retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.
Information: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/