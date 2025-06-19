Heritage plaque to be unveiled to Harrogate woman who made history as town's first female mayor

The first woman Mayor of Harrogate is to join historical figures such as JRR Tolkien, Florence Nightingale and Samson Fox in being the subject of a heritage plaque from Harrogate Civic Society.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heritage Plaques of Harrogate were first introduced in 1975, jointly between the then Harrogate Society and the Harrogate Borough Council

Some plaques mark out significant historical buildings in the town whilst others commemorate the men and women who were instrumental in the development of the town or ones whose businesses still play an active part in the town's fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others commemorate famous people who have visited or had a connection with the town.

Making history - Harrogate Mayor Mary Fisher, second from left, meets future Queen Elizabeth II in 1949. (Picture contributed)

The latest plaque will commemorate the first female Mayor of Harrogate, Mary Fisher, MBE JP (1884-1972).

Mrs Fisher was the first woman to be Mayor of Harrogate in 1949 and, then, the town's First Woman Alderman in 1954.

She also supported work for the Blind, the Girl Guides, RNLI, British Deaf Association and Soroptimist International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unveiling ceremony led by Harrogate Civic Society and Soroptimist International Harrogate & District will take place on Tuesday, July 22 at 1 Mount Parade.

Harrogate has 90 heritage plaques erected in the town, mainly in the town centre but, also, further afield, usually brown in colour.

Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 when it was part of the nationwide Civic Society movement (Civic Voice).

It is committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history, to contributing to discussions about how the town is developed, and to ensuring that Harrogate both retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.