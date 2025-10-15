Heritage isn't what it used to be for Harrogate’s famous bottled water after new ruling

A Harrogate conservation group is reporting this morning that the town’s famous bottled water company have been advised by The Advertising Standards Agency that its branding of existing “since 1571” is partially misleading.

Pinewoods Conservation Group has posted the latest developments surrounding Harrogate Spring Water’s planning application to expand its operations at Harlow Hill with the news that the firm has received new rulings from The ASA.

According to the group, The ASA found against the Harrogate brand on the “since 1571” claim, saying:“We considered the presentation of some of these claims were likely to mislead because they gave the impression that the company had been in existence since that time.

"As this appeared to be a relatively clear breach, instead of initiating a formal investigation and with a view to acting quickly, we informed the advertiser of the complaint and they have assured us that the ad will no longer appear in its current form.”

Harrogate Spring Water, which was family-owned before being taken over in 2020 by multi-national drinks giant Danon, has responded to the situation with a new statement, telling the Harrogate Advertiser: “Harrogate Spring Water is open and transparent about its heritage, and we have worked closely with the ASA to address any queries.

"This includes making it clear that the first Harrogate Spring was discovered in 1571, rather than the brand being in existence since that time.”

The Advertising Standards Agency has investigated a number of queries regarding statements by Harrogate Spring Water linked to its controversial expansion plans which have been mired in a fierce debate over their environmental impact on trees and habitat for six years.

It says its findings have been passed to North Yorkshire Trading Standards.

The Advertising Standards Agency

1 Bottled at source: "We consider that this claim is primarily linked to a business practice issue that is better dealt with via Trading Standards.

"While we can comment on the content of individual ads and ask that they’re removed or altered if found in breach of our Code, this will not address the wider concern, which ultimately goes beyond advertising, as to whether the advertiser is bottling the water at source in line with their requirements under government regulations for the marketing of ‘spring water’.”

2 Environmental claims: "Concern was raised around a specific potentially misleading paragraphs on the website.

"The vast majority of this paragraph had already been removed at the time of the complaint.”

A statement by Pinewoods Conservation Group

After seeing the rulings by ASA, a spokesperson for Pinewoods Conservation Group said: “Consumers trust heritage brands like Harrogate Spring Water to be honest about their operations.

“When claims like ‘bottled at source’ or ‘since 1571’ are used, they must reflect genuine practice, not just branding.

"This isn’t just about advertising; it’s about safeguarding the integrity of the site, the water, and the environment around it.”

A decision is expected at a meeting of North Yorkshire Councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee on Tuesday, October 28 at Harrogate Civic Centre.

The Save Rotary Wood Group is to protest outside the Civic Centre from 1pm on the day of the planning meeting.

Harrogate Spring Water denies that the loss of trees at Rotary Wood as part of its expansion plans represents a net biodiversity loss.