Here's how to join Harrogate cycling group's 'gentle' Sunday rides for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate group which is one of the UK’s largest leisure cycling clubs is holding the latest in a series of Wheel Easy ’Intro’ Rides.

Taking place this Sunday, June 23, Harrogate Wheel Easy’s initiative is aimed at adult cyclists who are considering joining but unsure if they can manage the club’s short rides of around 20-25 miles.

The club, which argues cycling is one of the best and most enjoyable ways of keeping fit, as well as being the most environmentally-friendly form of transport, says the latest ride is a short, very easy cycle ride in beautiful countryside – and it’s just 12 miles at a gentle pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say the ride is ideal for those who want to try cycling a little further than they usually do, or get a bit fitter and have fun at the same time.

Friendly club - Harrogate Wheel Easy’s Sunday morning initiative is aimed at adult cyclists who are considering joining but unsure if they can manage the club’s short rides of around 20-25 miles. (Picture contributed)

The event is open to members and non members.

Regular and electric bicycles are both welcome but all bikes must be in good condition.

If you want to take part, make sure you are at the Great Yorkshire Showground car park near the Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre by 9.30am at the latest on Sunday.

The popularity of Harrogate Wheel Easy is a testament to the town’s cycling heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 years ago Harrogate was the founding town for The Cyclists' Touring Club (CTC), now called Cycling UK.