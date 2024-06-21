Here's how to join Harrogate cycling group's 'gentle' Sunday rides for free
Taking place this Sunday, June 23, Harrogate Wheel Easy’s initiative is aimed at adult cyclists who are considering joining but unsure if they can manage the club’s short rides of around 20-25 miles.
The club, which argues cycling is one of the best and most enjoyable ways of keeping fit, as well as being the most environmentally-friendly form of transport, says the latest ride is a short, very easy cycle ride in beautiful countryside – and it’s just 12 miles at a gentle pace.
Organisers say the ride is ideal for those who want to try cycling a little further than they usually do, or get a bit fitter and have fun at the same time.
The event is open to members and non members.
Regular and electric bicycles are both welcome but all bikes must be in good condition.
If you want to take part, make sure you are at the Great Yorkshire Showground car park near the Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre by 9.30am at the latest on Sunday.
The popularity of Harrogate Wheel Easy is a testament to the town’s cycling heritage.
More than 100 years ago Harrogate was the founding town for The Cyclists' Touring Club (CTC), now called Cycling UK.
Harrogate Wheel Easy has been digitally driven from the start and boasts a relatively young membership.
For information, visit: https://wheel-easy.org.uk/about/