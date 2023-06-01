Here's a closer look at the nominees in five more of the categories at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023

With just over a week to go until the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023, we take a closer look at the nominees who have been shortlisted in each of the categories.

Last week we featured the first six categories, and today we showcase those who are nominated for the remaining five awards.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 12.

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel

‘Kazz’ is known for her passionate customer service. She always exceeds expectations, with strong communication skills, extensive product knowledge and winning recommendations with a smile that lights up the room.

Lauren Wellings – Cedar Court Hotel

Described as a key driver in creating a positive culture throughout the hotel, Lauren ensures the highest level of service is delivered to all guests. She leads the team, excelling with company awards and has achieved great results.

Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd

Lisa is described as the ‘most warm, welcoming, attentive and extremely helpful host in town’, the ‘ultimate professional’ who helps deliver a top class dining experience time after time – her guests love her.

Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe

Nominated by its many regulars, the team from this social enterprise makes its guests feel ‘exceptionally welcome’ week after week, providing excellent service – nothing is too much trouble.

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

Konak Meze

Highly rated on TripAdvisor, this taste of Turkey once again received many, many, many high quality votes from its many, many, many satisfied guests.

La Feria

A favourite for many, ‘best in town’ according to some, with ‘great food, fantastic service and great atmosphere’. Simply said –‘Fab buzz and always on point!’

Pickled Sprout

The PS has firmly established itself as one of the town’s best places to be with outstanding, friendly staff, great food and freshly made cocktails.

Mykonos

With outstanding, authentic Greek food this bustling, well-known Harrogate favourite was voted for its attentive, friendly team providing ‘incredible service’, ‘stunning food – simply divine!’ and with a great atmosphere.

General Tarleton

With fresh, local ingredients, quality presentation and service, the GT is a popular nominee praised for its flexible approach to guest requests and lovely atmosphere.

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Tap on Tower Street

After winning BOTY last year, this pub goes from strength to strength. Something for everyone with friendly staff, a wide range of beers and cask ales, great food, pop-up nights and it’s also dog friendly.

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Now bigger and better, voters still describe Starling as of one of Harrogate’s hospitality jewels, with fabulous service, excellent beer, and food in a relaxed atmosphere. Best in Harrogate according to some.

Fat Badger

Always the best place to start a night out, this Harrogate icon offers the best of local ales with great service, a team full of personality, a fantastic range of beers, gins and spirits and the food is always top class.

Three’s a Crowd

Nothing is too much effort for this team, with a huge amount of regulars greeted with happy smiles and faces. This busy bar is a firm favourite, great atmosphere with an outstanding team that work brilliantly together.

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Gerry Kishneva – Hotel du Vin

With a positive outlook at all times and a warm, welcoming smile, Gerry leads by example and is developing a great team around her. With countless positive feedback she is highly recommended by her voters.

Penny Wilson – Rudding Park Hotel

Penny is described as the face of Rudding Park – a true compliment. She always strives to be helpful, kind and informative to all guests and employees – Rudding Park are proud to have her as part of the team.

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

An integral part of the Grantley Hall team, Rebecca has an extremely positive impact across her department and others. An active member of their value ambassador’s team, she helps with engagements activities, fundraising and well-being strategies.

Kimberley Hutchinson – West Park

According to her supporters, Kim provides great service, super friendly, efficient and a warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble for her and she is always ready with helpful advice and local information.

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Julie Worsnop – Crowne Plaza

Julie is committed to her department and hotel, her organisational skills and unflappable nature is her greatest asset – she always finds a way to get the job done. She is a passionate team member and incredibly was the Team Member of the Month out of 35 hotels!

Rebecca Goodsall – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic

Praised by her team and colleagues, Rebecca is committed to her role. Ever the professional and always smiling, she never says no and is a fantastic team player. Always adds the personal touch to her work and is a great ambassador for the Majestic.

Lisa Ambler – Old Swan hotel

For nearly 30 years Lisa has been a shining star for the hotel. Always has a smile on her face, a spring in her step and happy to oblige. The quality of her work is excellent and she is an amazing member of the Old Swan team – they feel blessed to have her and send her their many thanks.

Gill Hall – Crown Hotel

Gill has become an integral member of the housekeeping team; she shows grit and determination towards her work and engages with the team. Recently promoted to a supervisor role, Gill goes from strength to strength – a jewel in the Crown.

