Here's everything you need to know about Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2019

The final Harrogate Flower Show of the year is here and it's set to be another wonderful event at the Yorkshire Showground.

The Autumn Flower Show starts on Friday, September 13 and runs until Sunday, Septmber 15.

The show is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Friday and Saturday; and 9.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday. Last admission is 4.30pm (3.30pm on Sunday).

Tickets:

Tickets are no longer available to buy in advance but there are plenty available on the gate. The prices are:

Friday, September 13 £20.50

Saturday. September 14 £20.50

Sunday, September 15 £19.00

Gift package *£54.95 (This includes two tickets for any day of the show, a programme and preferential car parking.)

There is also a range of exclusive President's Pavilion packages available, starting from just £39.95 per person.

Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult and there is free onsite parking. Entry is only £10.50 entry after 2pm on Sunday.

Programme:

64 page programmes are available at the show for £3.50.

Food:

The Feast! Food Theatre will have demonstrations from a range of talented chefs across the weekend.

Friday, September 13:

11am

Sally Gardner is the newest member of the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School team. In addition to working as a cook for private clients, she also works as a chef for an Edinburgh-based catering company. Her delicious debut menu will be pea pesto and burrata bruschetta, brown butter poached halibut and yoghurt and vanilla panna cotta with spiced plum compote.

12 noon

FEAST! host Gilly Robinson is head tutor at Malton Cookery School which specialises in game, seafood and baking as well as a variety of other cooking courses. Gilly will be demonstrating dishes for her grandmother's recipe file.

1pm

Jason Moore has over 20 years of experience, including head chef at Wynyard Park and area chef for Provenance Inns. Making use of his experience by procuring fresh game from the moors, fish from Whitby and beef from the Yorkshire Dales - fresh produce is his passion. Currently head chef at The Durham Ox, Crayke, Jason will be cooking cheesy garlic scallops, pan seared hake with herb crushed new potatoes and brown shrimp caper butter, and pan fried wood pigeon, wild mushrooms and celeriac puree.

2pm

DeliFresh helps growers and producers to inspire the chefs by supplying and working closely with their customers. Firm believers that the North holds some magical and inspirational flavours, the company provides seasonal ingredients delivered to the chefs daily. Robert Ramsden is Head of Specialist Food Development at DeliFresh, and will be cooking up a storm with unusual, seasonal food.

3pm

Making his debut at the show this autumn is Pawel Cekala from The West Park Hotel, Harrogate, which is part of the award-winning Provenance Inns group. Pawel will be cooking gazpacho with heritage tomatoes, cucamelon and beetroot crisp, followed by sea bass with tomato tarte tatin and courgette ribbons.

Saturday, September 14:

11am

Fabrice Teston and Karen Young, from Leeds City College, will be cooking heirloom tomato tarte tatin with a rocket and cobnut salad. Fabrice trained as a pastry chef in the Loire valley, France, before moving to the UK in 1997. He was a head pastry chef in Leeds for 10 years before moving into education in 2008, and is now a programme manager in the Food and Drink Department at the college. In 2007 Fabrice took part in the BBC Two competition Bake off - Crème de la creme, reaching the quarter final.

12 noon

Simon Miller, Head Chef and co-founder of La Casita is fiercely passionate about bringing the delights of innovative Andalusian cuisine to Yorkshire. Having worked in renowned kitchens such as The Box Tree in Ilkley and Piazza by Anthony in Leeds, Simon also appeared on Masterchef the Professionals in 2012 as a quarter finalist. He will be cooking secreto steak 'Santa Rosalia', crispy duck egg with leeks, Serrano ham and chive aioli, and stone bass fillet with prawn rice, avocado puree and radish.

1pm

Lionel Strub is chef/patron of the Clarendon Hotel & Restaurant in Hebden, near Grassington. His aim is to share his passion for great food and hospitality celebrating the very best of fresh local produce. Lionel will be demonstrating cured trout, vegetables and herbs, then partridge with celeriac, cured bacon and cabbage.

2pm

Ian Lea has been with Rafi's Spicebox for 10 years, contributing recipes and ideas for their hand-blended spice mixes, website and cookbook. Ian is a passionate, self-taught cook who specialises in seasonal, vegetarian cooking. He will be demonstrating Ma's paretal, pilau rice, tarka dhal, golden pumpkin curry and carrot salad.

3pm

Chris O’Callaghan is the new head chef of the two AA rosette restaurant at Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough. Chris has worked in some of the finest 3AA rosette and Michelin-starred hotels and restaurants across the UK, and was recently head chef at The Castle Dairy in Kendal, Cumbria. He will be cooking beef tartare, pan fried turbot and heritage beetroot.

Sunday, September 15:

11am

FEAST! host Stephanie Moon is Chef Consultant to Rudding Park and has featured on BBC Two Great British Menu and BBC One Chefs Put Your Menu Where Your Mouth Is. This year Steph ran the “Long Table “ Banquet in Harrogate Valley Gardens and a pop up restaurant in The Emirates Spinnaker tower. Steph will be cooking seafood salad, beef steak with autumn vegetables and a fruit tarte tatin with caramel cider sauce.

12 noon

After an 18-year career taking him to restaurants around the world, Dan Graham decided to embark on a new venture and set up his own business ‘At the Dinner Party’, which brings the experience of a restaurant to your home or chosen venue. He will be cooking up hot smoked sea trout with heritage beetroot and a watercress salad.

1pm

Rob Clark trained in Leeds and Scarborough before working at The Starr Inn, Harome, and The Box Tree, Ilkley. In 2016 he established Clark's Restaurant in Scarborough, specialising in local seafood. This year it was voted North Yorkshire's best restaurant in England’s Business Awards and awarded an AA Rosette. Rob will be preparing halibut with crushed potatoes and salsa verde, cod cheek Kiev with vermouth and seaweed mariniere, and poached Scarborough lobster with herb risotto.

2pm

Head chef and owner of The Round Table Dining Company in Harrogate, Whaheed Rojan has a career stretching over 30 years and including cooking for famous names like Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and even a James Bond. This autumn he will be preparing beet wellington with a goats cheese tartlet in charred onion on the FEAST! stage.

3pm

Matthew Smith, head chef at The Ivy in Harrogate, will be closing the show with one of the restaurant's popular seasonal dishes, roast pumpkin tortellini. Trained in Cornwall, Matthew's first job as a chef was in Ascot Berkshire for Forte Hotels. He spent many years in the South East before moving to Whitby and opening his own restaurant his wife. Matthew joined the Ivy Collection in Harrogate a year ago.

Show highlights:

There are lots of great things going on at the Autumn Flower Show.

The giant vegetable competition is one of the big highlights of the show. There are 13 classes of heaviest and longest, including pumpkin, marrow, parsnip, leek, cabbage, potato, beetroot, carrot, rhubarb, runner bean and cucumber.

There are also 'novice' classes for the longest runner bean, heaviest tomato and longest cucumber also offer the chance for less experienced gardeners to have a go at growing a monster.

The famous National Heavy Onion Championship will include a world record weigh-in to find out if the current title holder can be toppled. Since the championships started in 1983, 12 new world records have been set. The current champion is Tony Glover, from Birmingham, who set a new record in 2014 with a whopper weighing in at 18lb 11oz (8.47kg).

The giant vegetable competition can be found in The Gardening Hall, with the world record weigh-in for giant onions at 12 noon on Friday, September 13.

Another highlight is the autumn creative spaces competition, which sees gardeners designing ideas for smaller plots and quiet areas.

It will also feature the Plant Nursery Pavilion, which will host dozens of fabulous displays by the UK's top nurseries, stands and shows from nearly 20 different gardening societies, a floral art show, as well as a host of 'shed talks'.

Shed Talk host Martin Walker will reveal all about ‘What’s in My Shed?’ at 2pm on Friday, September 13 and at 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday.

For tips and hints on how to prepare your lawn for autumn, join BBC Radio York’s Nigel Harrison at 11am on Friday and Saturday, Nigel will also be joining Martin for their regular Shed Talk round-up at 3pm each day.

For ‘Fun with Fruit’ don’t miss Hilary Dodson’s talk at 1pm every day. Hilary is Chair of the Northern Fruit Group and one of the country’s leading experts on fruit. She will be giving a behind the scenes glimpse of what goes into creating the amazing displays at shows across the north.

Growing your own produce doesn’t need to cost a fortune, as Phil Gomersall will explain when he takes to the Shed Talk stage at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Phil is President of the National Allotment Society.

There also be a plethora of stalls offering garden shopping, crafts and gifts, as well as things for children, and a marquee with plenty of choice for food to take home.

Grow! Garden Theatre:

A team of experts will be on hand in the Grow! Garden Theatre with lots of tips on making sure you have year-round colour and interest in both the house and the garden. Houseplants have never been more popular and Helen Bainbridge will be giving regular talks on how to keep them happy and healthy.

Helen is a leading expert on pelargoniums and, for over 20 years, exhibited at flower shows across the country, winning more than 100 gold medals. She is now retired, but still grows a wide selection of tender plants.

Grow! host Martin Fish will be talking about what to plant and when to plant, as well as offering great advice on the best varieties to put on a stunning display. With over 40 years in the industry, Martin is still very much a hands-on gardener. He is a flower show judge, writes for Garden News and Kitchen Garden magazines, and is a regular contributor for both BBC Radio York and Nottingham.

Popular plantswoman Sarah Hopps will be celebrating autumn in all its glory in her regular spot. A member of our NEHS Council, Sarah developed her love of plants while running her own cottage garden nursery. She now spends much of her time as a garden tour guide in the UK and Europe and, in the winter, is an active speaker for groups and societies.

All three of the Grow! team will also come together for regular gardener’s questions sessions each day of the show.

For more information, visit www.flowershow.org.uk