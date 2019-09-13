Top 10 things to do in Harrogate according to Trip Advisor

Here are the top 10 best things to do in Harrogate according to Trip Advisor

There are lots of great things to do in the Harrogate district, whether it's an evening of culture at the theatre or walking in the countryside.

We took a look at the top 10 best things to do in Harrogate according to Trip Advisor. Which one is your favourite?

An amazing collection of natural rock formations managed by the National Trust.'Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.

1. Brimham Rocks

One of five public gardens run by the Royal Horticultural Society.'Crag Ln, Harrogate, HG3 1QB

2. RHS Garden Harlow Carr

A park with colourful seasonal flower displays, skate park, playground, and art deco pavilion.'Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

3. Valley Gardens

Unique experience offering walks with llamas in a beautiful Yorkshire setting.'Kiln Farm, Wilsill, Harrogate HG3 5EE

4. Nidderdale Llamas

