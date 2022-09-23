News you can trust since 1836
We reveal the ten most popular dog breeds in Harrogate according to gocompare.com

We all know that a dog is a human’s best friend, but which breed of dog is our favourite?

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:26 pm

It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes.

We are a nation of pet lovers, but not all dogs were created equal.

Large, small, energetic, loving, playful, and loyal - anyone looking for a companion animal will know that dogs come in all shapes and sizes.

Yet, there are a few breeds that we just can’t get enough of.

1. Labrador Retriever

The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is Harrogate's most popular dog breed. Labradors are friendly, outgoing and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around.

Photo: Pexels

2. Cocker Spaniel

The merry and frolicsome Cocker Spaniel, with his big, dreamy eyes and impish personality, is one of the world's best-loved breeds. They are loving, easy-going and affectionate - a treat to have as part of the family.

Photo: Pexels

3. French Bulldog

Quirky, playful and full of energy, the French Bulldog is the epitome of a small dog with a big personality. They’re known for their large ears and were originally bred as a ‘companion’ breed, which means they’re very people orientated dogs.

Photo: Pexels

4. Pug

Pugs are one of the oldest breeds of dog and their history can be traced back to 400BC China. They are full of character and playful with lots of energy, making them a popular dog for families, with or without children.

Photo: Pexels

