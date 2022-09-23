Here are the ten most popular dog breeds in Harrogate according to gocompare.com
We all know that a dog is a human’s best friend, but which breed of dog is our favourite?
By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:49 pm
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:26 pm
It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes.
We are a nation of pet lovers, but not all dogs were created equal.
Large, small, energetic, loving, playful, and loyal - anyone looking for a companion animal will know that dogs come in all shapes and sizes.
Yet, there are a few breeds that we just can’t get enough of.
Here we take a look at the ten most popular dog breeds in Harrogate according to gocompare.com
