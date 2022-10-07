Here are some of the top showbiz names coming to Harrogate in the build-up to Christmas

News you can trust since 1836
There is plenty going on at venues across Harrogate in the lead up to Christmas, with some of the best names in showbiz coming to town.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:30 pm

We take a look at some of the best names from the world of showbiz who are coming to Harrogate over the coming months…

To find out what is happening at venues across Harrogate, including in 2023, visit https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

1. Jason Byrne

Irish stand-up comedian Jason Byrne will be at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, October 7 for his new show Unblocked

Photo: Steve Ullathorne

2. Maisie Adam

Fresh from Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Last Leg, Best Newcomer nominee Maisie Adam is back with a brand new show for 2022 called ‘Buzzed’ at the Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 8

Photo: Archives

3. Jenny Eclair

Comedian, novelist and actress Jenny Eclair, best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and appearing as a panellist on Loose Women, will be coming to the Harrogate Theatre for her new show Sixty! (FFS) on Monday, October 10

Photo: Archives

4. Richard E Grant

The sold-out An Evening with Richard E Grant will be hosted by the man himself at the Royal Hall on Tuesday, October 18 as he tells stories from his life, entwining tales from his extraordinary time in showbiz and to celebrate the publication of his new book

Photo: PA

