Here are some of the top showbiz names coming to Harrogate in the build-up to Christmas
There is plenty going on at venues across Harrogate in the lead up to Christmas, with some of the best names in showbiz coming to town.
By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:30 pm
We take a look at some of the best names from the world of showbiz who are coming to Harrogate over the coming months…
To find out what is happening at venues across Harrogate, including in 2023, visit https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/
Page 1 of 3