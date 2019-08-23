Here are all the supermarket opening times for the Bank Holiday weekend in Harrogate

Here's a list of all the supermarket opening hours in Harrogate this weekend.

1. Marks & Spencer, Cambridge Street Saturday: 08:00-18:30'Sunday: 10:30-16:30'Bank Holiday Monday: 09:00-17:00

2. Morrisons, Hookstone Chase Saturday: 07:00 - 22:00'Sunday 10:00 - 16:00'Bank Holiday Monday: 08:00 - 19:00

3. M&S Foodhall, Leeds Road Saturday: 08:00-20:00'Sunday: 10:30-16:30'Bank Holiday Monday: 09:00-18:00

4. Asda, Bower Road Saturday: Closes at 22:00'Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00'Bank Holiday Monday: 08:00 - 20:00

