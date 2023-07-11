Here are all the events happening at libraries in and around Harrogate as part of the Summer Reading Challenge

Children and families across the Harrogate district are invited to join ‘Our Summer of Stories’ storytelling festival and the Summer Reading Challenge.

From Saturday July 15, families and community groups are invited to take part in Our Summer of Stories – an exciting six-week long programme of story time sessions, craft activities, book swapping and more.

Participants can win a cash prize for attending more than three events.

The programme encourages children to connect to their local library, discover that reading is an activity that can be enjoyed together while uncovering the magic of storytelling.

It is perfect activity to get children reading for pleasure with their families and supporting wellbeing outside of school.

Here are all the events happening at Bilton and Woodfield Library this summer:

On Saturday, July 15 between 10am and 12noon, Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and more at Woodfield Community Day.

Throughout the summer, join in with the Ready, Set, Treasure Hunt where you can follow the trail around the library, collect the letters and find the hidden word, and be entered in a prize draw.

Here are all the events happening at Boroughbridge Community Library this summer:

Wednesday August 16, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, join in with the Ready, Set, Go Crafts event to keep you active!

Here are all the events happening at Harrogate Library this summer:

Wednesday July 26, between 10am and 12noon, and 2pm and 4pm, visit the library and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, as well as joining in with games and activities.

Friday July 28, between 10.30am and 11.30 am, join in with the table-top Olympics - Six fun 10 minute activities that will require different skills to complete. For ages seven to eleven, and tickets are £2.

Tuesday August 8, between 2pm and 3 pm. Come and have a Ball at the library! - Choose from an assortment of balls, which you get to take home, and give it a full workout by taking on a range of fun challenges, tickets are £2.

Here are all the events happening at Starbeck Community Library this summer:

Tuesday August 8, between 10am and 11 am, Join the official Summer Reading Challenge illustrator Loretta Schauer for an exclusive drawing and storytelling workshop Tickets are £3 and it’s for children aged between seven and eleven.

Tuesday August 15, between 10 am and 12 noon, there will be a stories, activities & crafts event with a Castles & Dragons theme for childten aged under-five.

Wednesday August 16, between 2pm and 4 pm, there will be a stories, activities & crafts event with a Castles & Dragons theme for childten aged between four and seven.

Thursday August 17, between 10am and 12noon, there will be a stories, activities & crafts event with a Castles & Dragons theme for childten aged between five and 10.

Here are all the events happening at Knaresborough Library this summer:

Monday July 31, between 2.30pm and 3.30 pm, there will be a Ready, Set, Craft: Junk modelling session.

Tuesday August 1, between 10.30am and 11.30 am, there will be a Ready, Set, Craft: Junk modelling session.

Thursday August 9, between 10am and 4pm, there will be a Ready, Set, Lego drop in session.

Monday August 14, between 2.30pm and 3.30 pm, there will be a Ready, Set, Gadget session where you can make a gadget to take home. Tickets are priced at £3.

Tuesday August 15, between 10.30am and 11.30am, there will be a Ready, Set, Gadget session where you can make a gadget to take home. Tickets are priced at £3.

Thursday August 24, between 2.30pm and 4.30 pm, there will be a Ready, Set, Games session where you can get active in the library. For ages eight to 11.

Here are all the events happening at Mashamshire Community Library this summer:

All summer, take part in the Ready, Set Treasure Hunt where you follow the sport clues round the town! Pick up a form from the library or community office.

Here are all the events happening at Nidderdale Plus this summer:

Monday July 31, between 10.30am and 11.30am, there will be a Ready, Set, Lego! session.

Monday July 31, between 2pm and 3.30pm, there will be a fun digital coding session for children aged between seven and 11.

Monday August 14, between 10.30am and 12.30pm there will be a Smoothie Bike, stories and games session.

Here are all the events happening at Ripon Library this summer:

On Tuesday August 1 and Monday August 21, between 10.30am and 12noon, there will be a Ready, Set, Lego! session.

Tuesday August 8, between 1pm and 2 pm, seven to 11 year old can join the official Summer Reading Challenge illustrator Loretta Schauer for an exclusive drawing and storytelling workshop. Tickets are £3.

Monday August 14, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, there will be a Smoothie Bike, stories and games session.

Friday August 11, between 10am and 12 noon and 2pm and 4pm, there will be a Pop Up Cinema where you can enjoy a film for all the family at the libraries relaxed screening - it’s a double bill!

Tuesday August 15, between 2pm and 4pm, there will be a Pop Up Cinema where you can enjoy a film for all the family at the libraries relaxed screening.

Thursday August 24, between 10am and 4pm, there will be a Party In Spa Park as a Summer Reading Challange event.

Tuesday August 29, between 10.30am and 12noon, there will be another Summer Reading Challenge event, this time Muscles and Exercise with Thackray Medical Museum.