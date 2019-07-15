Here are 48 fantastic images from Harrogate's Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5K

Here are some pictures of people getting covered in mud as they took on the challenge for a great cause.

1. Pretty Muddy 5K 2019 A muddy runner smiling as she made her way along the course. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Pretty Muddy 5K 2019 Runners bracing themselves as they plunged into the mud. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pretty Muddy 5K 2019 A happy runner covered in mud. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Pretty Muddy 5K 2019 A sparkly runner embracing the mud. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more