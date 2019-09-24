The annual Nidderdale Show took place today - here are 20 pictures.

Here are 20 amazing pictures from the 2019 Nidderdale Show

The annual Nidderdale Show took place today, marking one of the biggest agricultural events in the area.

Take a look through these wonderful pictures from the day.

Eight-year-old Jess Barker showing her beef shorthorn calf called Sleightholme Regal.

1. Nidderdale Show 2019

Gerard Binks
Action from the drystone walling competition.

2. Nidderdale Show 2019

Gerard Binks
Louise Bothamley, 33, of Greystone, Over Silton, near Thirsk, with her pedigree Suffolk winning Tup.

3. Nidderdale Show 2019

James Hardisty
Heavy horses on parade in the main arena.

4. Nidderdale Show 2019

Gerard Binks
