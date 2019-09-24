Here are 20 amazing pictures from the 2019 Nidderdale Show The annual Nidderdale Show took place today, marking one of the biggest agricultural events in the area. Take a look through these wonderful pictures from the day. 1. Nidderdale Show 2019 Eight-year-old Jess Barker showing her beef shorthorn calf called Sleightholme Regal. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Nidderdale Show 2019 Action from the drystone walling competition. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Nidderdale Show 2019 Louise Bothamley, 33, of Greystone, Over Silton, near Thirsk, with her pedigree Suffolk winning Tup. James Hardisty jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. Nidderdale Show 2019 Heavy horses on parade in the main arena. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5