Here are 14 dogs that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 14 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch...
1. Tyler
Tyler is a ten-year-old Husky cross who came to the centre via an inspector as his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Tyler will need an experienced owner as he does have some complex needs. He is a very friendly but an independent dog who likes to be with you and get a fuss but will also take himself off for some alone time.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Charlie
Charlie is a two-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer keep him. Charlie is a friendly boy but is quite shy when meeting new people for the first time. Once he knows you and trusts you, he is a great lad who loves getting lots of attention. He loves to play with his ball but he has not learnt yet how to bring it back to you, he thinks it is more fun watching you try and find where he has dropped it.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Skye
Skye is a four-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre as she was simply unwanted by her previous owner. Skye is a sweet natured and friendly girl who has sadly been passed around from home to home. She is a very friendly and playful girl who is also very active so will need adopters who will give her the exercise she needs to keep her happy.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Oliver
Oliver is a five-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre in really poor condition as he was extremely underweight, limping on one of his legs and very shut down. Since arriving at the centre and having received good food, veterinary treatment and lots of TLC, Oliver has flourished and become a very loving, affectionate and friendly dog. He is now ready to start a new life with a new family who will love and care for him and show him the joys of life.
Photo: RSPCA