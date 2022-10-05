Here are 14 dogs that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2. Charlie

Charlie is a two-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer keep him. Charlie is a friendly boy but is quite shy when meeting new people for the first time. Once he knows you and trusts you, he is a great lad who loves getting lots of attention. He loves to play with his ball but he has not learnt yet how to bring it back to you, he thinks it is more fun watching you try and find where he has dropped it.

Photo: RSPCA