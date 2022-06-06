Henshaws college staff ready for Knaresborough Bed Race test

For the first time, Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate is entering a team and HENCHshaws will take to the streets to pit their fitness against the other teams in gruelling bed push which sees competitors tackle Knaresborough’s steep slopes and cross the River Nidd.

Alex Dawson, Simon Herbert, Louisa Hemmings, Helen Richardson, James Waterfall and Luiza Wolanska-Luc all work at the College and have been hard at work designing their bed and training for the push.

Henshaws works across the north, enabling people with visual impairments and other disabilities to build the skills and gain the independence they need to get the future their want and the team will be raising funds to support this.

Deputy programme lead at the College Alex Dawson said: “Students and staff have all been very supportive of our efforts and it should be a great day, not only for the team but also for everyone who comes to watch.

“Our theme will be recycling and reusing and to do this we are going to have an eco-friendly wedding theme, where all of the costumes will be second-hand clothing or made from recyclable materials.”

Meanwhile, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough is hosting its own supporting event with Bed Fest.

The centre is on the route of the race so visitors can watch the bed parade from its gates and see them speed down Bond End before they cross the river.

There will be a barbecue, pizza oven, Mexican food and hog roast, with bars provided by Major Toms, Harrogate Brewery and Turning Point.

Local musicians will provide the entertainment and advance purchase tickets are available for £5.00 until Friday 10 June. Under 17s attend free of charge but will require a ticket for entry, while complimentary carer tickets are available. Tickets will be available on the day at £7.50.

To support the Henshaws team, simply visit Henchshaws fundraising for Henshaws Society for Blind People on JustGiving or to buy a ticket for Bed Fest go to Bed Fest | Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre (square.site).

Knaresborough Bed Race was established in 1966 and up to 90 teams gather at Knaresborough Castle on the morning of the race to be judged for the Best Dressed Team accolade before parading to the start of the 2.4-mile course at Conyngham Hall.

Only twice in the history of the race has the famous river crossing not taken place, when the river was too high after torrential rain.