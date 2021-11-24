Henshaws College marks 50 years

The Duchess of Kent opens the College in 1971

The College was opened by the Duchess of Kent on November 23 in 1971 and was originally for visually impaired people but has extended its reach over the years.

Principal Adrian Sugden said: “We would have loved to have had a big party but Covid unfortunately has restricted that.

“It is not going to stop us, however, and over the coming days and months we will be continuing to celebrate our 50th year, which is such a great achievement.”

To mark the event, students have been learning to Makaton sign happy birthday and have been making words to summon up their feelings from natural materials found in the College’s forest school.

The College will be posting a series of social media films and photographs to mark the anniversary.

Henshaws Specialist College now works with young people aged from 16 to 25 with a range of sensory impairments, autistic spectrum conditions, physical disabilities, moderate to severe learning difficulties, healthcare needs and profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The Bogs Lane-based facility is described as a transformational place which uses a personalised approach to education, learning and care to empower children and young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.