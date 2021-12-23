Help to meet living costs

Picture Tony Johnson

Extra funding has been invested into schemes in North Yorkshire to help local people meet essential living costs this winter.

The county council was recently awarded £3.5m from the Department for Work and Pensions in Household Support Funding.

Some of that funding has been allocated to the North Yorkshire Local Assistance Fund (NYLAF) which provides emergency financial support to those unable to meet essential living costs, such as energy bills or food.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NYLAF can also make awards in kind, such as supplying basic necessities or household goods such as a fridge.

“We have been running the scheme for the past eight years, but the additional funding means people can make up to four applications for support with energy and food costs, rather than the normal two,” said a spokesman.

“People can also apply for hardship funding or help with minor repairs to make their homes warmer under the Warm and Well in North Yorkshire fund, which is also benefiting from additional funding this winter.

Further funding from the Household Support Fund has also been allocated to food banks around the county.

Coun David Chance said: “We know the pandemic has placed pressure on people’s finances and meeting essential living costs will be harder for many households as we head into the colder months of winter.

“Following the Government’s announcement of the Household Support Fund in October this year, we have worked in tandem with partners across the county to distribute the money as swiftly as possible to those most in need.

“If you are struggling to heat your home this winter, or unable to meet other essential costs, then you may be eligible for help from our NYLAF or Warm and Well in North Yorkshire assistance schemes.”

Household Support Funding has also been used to provide supermarket vouchers to families most in need of financial support this winter.

Working together, the district, borough and county councils put together a criteria to provide eligible families with supermarket vouchers equating to £250 to help pay for food and other costs.

In recent weeks, a letter has been sent to families with a child under the age of 19 living at home and who receive means-tested council tax support or reduction, which details how they can access the vouchers.

The e-vouchers can be used online, or in stores locally, and should help people with children meet the costs of food, energy bills and other utilities. They will receive two e-voucher payments of £125, one in December and the second in January 2022.

People who are not eligible for direct payments, but think they may be eligible for council tax reductions are encouraged to contact their local district or borough council to find out if they qualify. See more information on council tax reduction/support.

More than 8,000 families in the county are eligible to receive the vouchers. The majority of households have now claimed their payments and those who haven’t yet activated their vouchers are encouraged to do so.