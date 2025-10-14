Heartwarming impact of Harrogate group rated the 'longest-running theatre choir in the UK'

A highly successful run of 15th anniversary concerts is nearing its conclusion for a Harrogate musical group rated the longest established theatre choir in the UK.

Harrogate Theatre Choir is preparing for one of the final performances of their HTC15 The Musicals concert series, as they begin to wrap up their milestone celebrations.

Taking place at Wetherby Town Hall on Sunday, October 26, the Sunday afternoon concert will showcase a stunning repertoire from some of their favourite shows, featuring dazzling medleys from Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

The event will also raise funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The Chairman of Harrogate Theatre Choir, Andrew Forsyth, said the impact the choir has had on audiences was "heartwarming”.

“As we continue to celebrate our 15th anniversary, it is heartwarming to see the impact our music has had on our audiences and the support we have been able to provide to local charities,” said Mr Forsyth.

"We are deeply grateful for the participation of our audiences and the dedication of our choir members in making this year a remarkable success.”

Founded in 2010, Harrogate Theatre Choir’s 15th anniversary year has been marked with a series of successful performances in various towns and villages across Yorkshire, each aimed at supporting a local charity and bringing joy to audiences through a shared love of musical theatre.

The anniversary concert series kicked off with a triumphant opening night in Harrogate back in March, where the choir managed to raise an impressive £800 for the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Following this, the choir revisited one of their favourite venues, Masham Town Hall, a well-known music and arts hub, where they generated £250 in support of the Mashamshire Community Hub.

Martin House Children’s Hospice is based in Boston Spa and aims to provide family led care for children with life-shortening conditions, offering a place where children, young people and their families can come to stay from time to time and find support, rest and practical help..

Sunday, October 26, 3.30pm: Harrogate Theatre Choir at Wetherby Town Hall.

Tickets and more information, visit: https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/events