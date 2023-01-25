Heart-warming success for Harrogate care supervisor who rebuilt her life after being victim of domestic abuse

Jessica Williams’s support for Harrogate Women’s Refuge follows her own experience of a women’s refuge back in 2018 after she was the victim of domestic violence by her ex-boyfriend on the night England lost in the World Cup.

As a result of that trauma, she was placed in a women’s refuge in Northallerton.

While she was hours away from her home and family, it was here she was able to successfully re-build her life and regain her confidence, with the help of the Independent Domestic Abuse Service.

Bluebird Care Harrogate staff members, including Jessica Williams, second from left, with donations for Harrogate Women's Refuge.

During her time at the refuge she also met numerous women who had arrived with their children with little to no belongings after being compelled to move quickly for their protection.

Alarmed at the impact of the growing cost-of-living crisis, Jessica decided to launch a donation drive in a bid to play her part, give back to the community that helped her to get back on her feet, and support others going through a similar experience she did.

Praised by Bluebird Care for her “selflessness and dedication”, Jessica’s has proved to be a huge success, thanks to the generous support from members of the community who donated numerous gifts including Lego, a scooter, a tablet, and many more items for families.

“This is a cause which is very close to my heart,” said Jessica. “I am delighted with how the initiative has gone.

"It’s meant a lot to me to know that the donations will make a real difference to the lives of people going through what I know first hand is such a difficult time.

"I hope my story, and the donations, will go a long way towards helping other women and children.”

The donation drive also raised £305 for the women’s refuge.

Sam Mortimer, Registered Care Manager at Bluebird Care Harrogate, said: “We were delighted to offer our support to Jessica. It has been very heart-warming.”

