Hearing Dogs fundraiser success

Harrogate Fundraising Group of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People raised a ‘phenomenal’ £599 for the charity which provides help dogs.

Award-winning volunteer and puppy socialiser Derrick McRobert recently held a fundraising sale, complete with a model railway display, at his home in Aspin Lane in Knaresborough.

“We raised a phenomenal £599.51,” said Derrick. “All the volunteers had an enjoyable time and are thrilled at their success.

“But it was probably all masterminded by the four dogs on duty - working hearing dog Clyde, a black Labrador; Ambassador dog Genie, a black cocker spaniel; puppy Kiki, a very pale cream Labrador who is leaving to start work this week, and younger puppy, golden cocker spaniel, Cai.

“Well done to all four dogs who all behaved impeccably.”

Derrick, who was presented with an award by The Princess Royal on behalf of Hearing Dogs for the Deaf People in 2018, is a familiar sight in Knaresborough with wife Eleanor who has a hearing problem.

“We have had over 30 puppies but there have been other socialisers and I think Cai, may well be the fiftieth Hearing Dog puppy to socialise in Knaresborough,” said Derrick.

“We are part of the Harrogate Fundraising group of Hearing Dogs and that has been difficult in the last 20 months, due to Covid.”

The couple have held sales in their gateway during this time but were able to welcome people into their garden for the latest event.

Hearing Dogs provide support canines to help deaf people in daily life and the Knaresborough couple started puppy socialising after Eleanor attended the training centre with her lip-reading group.

“We started with a boxer-cross called Blade, closely followed by a Lhasa Apso called Digby,” explained Derrick.

“And 16 years later we have Cai who was was born (in the Hearing Dogs breeding scheme) just before lockdown-one.

“We would never have been so successful without the people of the town supporting us.”

A painting of recently trained black poodle Bruce is on the phone box on Aspin Lane and King James’s Street.