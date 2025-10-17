Headteacher of Harrogate primary school 'proud' to unveil fantastic new hub for pupils

A new ‘safe space’ has been launched at a Harrogate primary school for pupils in boost for parents and working families.

St Peter’s CE Primary School in Harrogate is celebrating the creation of an impressive newly-designed, dedicated space for its ‘wraparound care provision’, giving before and after school support a permanent home within the school building.

Previously hosted across shared school facilities, the wraparound care - known as Fun Club - now operates from a purposefully-designed hub that offers a warm, welcoming environment for children to relax, play and continue learning outside of classroom hours.

The Harrogate school's Headteacher Paul Griffiths said: “We understand the pressures working families face.

“Our wraparound care isn’t just convenient - it’s an extension of our nurturing environment, where children continue to thrive beyond the classroom.

"There are fantastic staff that work both in school and at Fun Club ensuring pupils feel secure and happy while they are there.”

The newly-designed, dedicated safe space will runs 50 weeks a year, supporting busy families with flexible, high-quality care.

Fun Club was praised by Ofsted last year for its inclusive atmosphere and strong relationships between staff and children.

St Peter’s C E Primary School was proud to be recognised as a “Good” school by Ofsted (March 2024) a testament to its warm, inclusive ethos and commitment to joyful learning.

Whether families need an early start or a late pickup, they can rely on a setting where children feel safe, engaged and happy.

Whether families come from a faith background or none, the school welcomes everyone with open arms.

Free parking is available right outside the school gates makes drop-off and pick-up a breeze, and the school’s central location means it’s easily accessible from across Harrogate and beyond.

Families are invited to discover St Peter’s CE Primary School with bespoke guided tours with the Headteacher, a place where learning is joyful, community is strong, and every child is given the attention they deserve.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact the school office via the following contact points:

Phone: 01423 569684

Website: stpeters.ycst.co.uk