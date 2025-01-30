Headline acts announced for award-winning music festival that's the pride of North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final headline acts for an award-winning music festival run by a Harrogate family have been announced.

Britain’s leading spoken word performer, poet, author and recording artist Kae Tempest and acclaimed British indie rock band The Big Moon will join Wunderhorse at this July’s 15th anniversary edition of the Deer Shed Festival in Baldersby Park in Topcliffe, near Thirsk.

The independent event, which won Festival Of The Year at The LIVE Awards in London in 2023 and is currently shortlisted in the UK Festival Awards 2024 for the categories 'Best Festivals for Families' and 'Best Small Festival', was founded by Kate and OIiver Jones in 2009.

Originally with a capacity of 1,000 approximately, the reputation of this civilised, high quality, family friendly festival is such that crowd numbers soon grew to 10,000, where they have largely stuck to retain the event’s unique charm.

New additions to the 2025 Deer Shed Festival also include Sprints, The Bug Club, Rich(ard) Dawson, Honeyglaze, The Scratch, Maruja, Jacob Alon, Nadia Reid, Fulu Miziki, Joshua Burnside, KEG, Mandrake Handshake, Naima Bock, Nancy Williams and more.

They join the cream of the indie and alternative scene already announced which includes Antony Szmierek, Big Special, Divorce HQ, Hamish Hawk, Joanna Policewoman, King Hannah Music, Moonchild Sanelly and Roddy Woomble.

This year’s event can event can now boast comedy headliner Reggie Watts.

There will be further announcements to come on the bill for the DJ, comedy, Lit and Talks programme at Deer Shed Festival 2025.