These are the hidden gems to come and see in the Harrogate district during UCI.

Heading to Harrogate for the UCI cycling championships? Here are the hidden gems in the district

As the UCI Road World Championships begin in Harrogate, thousands of visitors are expected to come to the area.

Want something extra to do while you're here? We took a look at the hidden gems across the Harrogate district. Which will you be visiting?

Fountains, Ripon, HG4 3DY

1. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Fountains, Ripon, HG4 3DY
James Hardisty
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Parliament St, Harrogate, HG1 2WH

2. Turkish Baths

Parliament St, Harrogate, HG1 2WH
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
6 Oxford St, Harrogate, HG1 1QF

3. Harrogate Theatre

6 Oxford St, Harrogate, HG1 1QF
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

4. Valley Gardens

Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ
Gerard Binks
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3