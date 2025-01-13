He will be sadly missed - New tribute to Harrogate businessman who made a huge difference to so many lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has hailed its former chief executive as “one of the most influential people in its history” in the latest of many tributes to the late Brian Dunsby.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chamber said without Mr Dunsby, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 84, the organisation “may not be here today”.

What Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce said about Brian L Dunsby OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Dunsby was one of the most influential people in the history of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Fulsome tribute to an influential figure - The late Brian Dunsby was one of the most influential people in the history of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce. (Picture contributed)

It is no exaggeration to say that, without his hard work and determination, we may not be here today.

"Robert Whitely, who served as President from 2008-2010, recalls joining Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce (HCTC), as it was then, in the early 2000s at a challenging time:

“My first meeting was a sparsely attended one of less than a dozen at Ascot House Hotel. Mark Lancaster was President and Peter Armitage was Secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a time of great change in Harrogate as national chain stores moved in numbers into Harrogate and independents were disappearing.

"HCTC’s membership was falling, and the bank balance was low.

"After over 100 years HCTC was in danger of folding and my representation of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society may well have been short lived.

“But Mark and Peter had a plan, and I doubt that at the time they envisaged for a moment how successful their proposal would prove to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A working group suggested that a local company, Perlex Associates, headed up by Brian and Beryl Dunsby be appointed to administer the Chamber.

“I had not been involved in the working group and did not know at that time any of the individuals involved in the decision, but as I attended more meetings, I began to realise how important and inspirational it was.

"The fee that Perlex levied to HCTC was a fraction of the market value of their input, and the results were transformative.”

As the Chamber began to grow, Brian was determined to leverage its position and power to deliver even greater benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He created sub-committees focusing on areas of importance to local businesses, including transport, tourism and town centre - leading over time to the creation of the Harrogate BID.

"He brought together an astonishing list of participants for the various meetings he held, from directors of Leeds Bradford Airport to owners and managers of the biggest hotels and destinations in the district."

Using this influence, he lobbied for all kinds of improvements, but is particularly remembered for his influence on rail travel.

Thanks to him, trains between Harrogate and York were increased from two per hour to four, while a direct line between Harrogate and London was established and later developed to a two-hourly service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such was the respect he garnered in the industry that, at the launch of the new Azuma service, Brian was invited onto the platform to speak – while politicians of the day merely watched on.

Meanwhile, Brian also used the growing chamber membership to found Harrogate Business Market – later Yorkshire Business Market – alongside Mark Lancaster.

It was a roaring success, and continued for almost a decade until 2018, when it was bought out by The Yorkshire Society.

Mark said: “The first time I met Brian was at a Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce meeting in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Little did I know that we would work together for nearly 20 years on so many projects to develop the Chamber and actively promote Harrogate.

“He was truly one-of-a-kind, extremely dedicated to every project he was involved with and will be missed by the numerous organisations he and Beryl supported over the years.”

Similarly, Brian joined forces with former Mayor John Fox to run the first Harrogate Christmas Market in 2012, when a commercial operator pulled out.

They planned to put the proceeds towards the town’s annual Christmas lights display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas market grew rapidly over the following years until, by 2019, it had more than 200 traders and welcomed 85,000 visitors.

Its economic impact for the town was estimated to be in the millions, with market shoppers also encouraged to spend in local shops, eat in nearby restaurants and stay in the area’s hotels.

Not only did the Christmas market raise funds for the lights, it also contributed more than £90,000 to good causes in Harrogate from its profits.

Many Chamber members joined the committee of volunteers helping to put it on every year, while many more benefited from taking stalls or welcoming market-goers to their businesses in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past President Joy Allen said: “Brian was very active during my term as President of the Chamber and I later volunteered for him at the Christmas markets he organised.

"He was a force to be reckoned with and I admired him tremendously.”

Brian and the Perlex team retired from running the Chamber in 2016, but it was far from the end of their links with us.

Brian and Beryl were regular attendees at meetings and he continued to organise our regular transport update meetings, as ever persuading some of the biggest figures in regional transport organisations to speak to our members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and Beryl were last at one of our meetings in October 2024, and Brian also represented us at a meeting with Leeds Bradford Airport the following month.

Brian worked alongside many leading business people who served as Chamber President during his tenure, including:

Mark Lancaster (2001-03), Colour It In

Peter Armitage (2003-05), New Generation Bee Keeping

Brian Haines (2005-06), Harrogate Golf Club

John Hart (2006-07), Transpen

Granville Simpson (2007-08), The Rocking Horse

Robert Whiteley (2008-10), Pavilions of Harrogate (now at Ardno House B&B)

Simon Cotton (2010-12), Cedar Court Hotel (now at HRH Group)

Sandra Doherty (2012-15), Alexa House

Mike Shaw (2015-16), Ellis Bates

Michael Webster (2016-17), Signarama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Chamber President Phill Holdsworth of Aurum Gold, who took up his post last May, said: “I haven't known Brian and Beryl long, but I know their reputation among the business community.

"I saw for myself through the interactions I have had with Brian over the last few months, he was always very helpful and he never gave up on the things he was passionate about: the Chamber, Harrogate and transport.

"He will be sadly missed.”

Current Chamber chief executive Martin Mann said: "Brian was a huge part of the Harrogate business community.

"He was a force for good, working tirelessly on projects that would improve life for so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as the work he did publicly, there was much more that he and Beryl did for others that most people never knew about, such as volunteering with the Food Angels.

"His sheer determination and work ethic were unequalled.”

For more on Brian Dunsby, visit: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/business-hub/our-tribute-to-brian-dunsby