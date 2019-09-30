Have your say - Were the UCI cycling championships a success for Harrogate and the district?

Were the UCI Road World Championships a success for Harrogate and the district?
Were the UCI Road World Championships a success for Harrogate and the district?

Were the UCI Road World Championships a success for Harrogate and the district?

We would like to hear your views and collate them, so that we can start to build up a full picture of what our readers think - have your say in our poll below...