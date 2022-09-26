Have you seen Nikita who has gone missing from Harrogate?

Nikita was last seen at around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 22 at Harrogate Grammar School, but failed to return home.

Nikita is described as being 5ft 2inch tall, with long, straight, brown hair and of a small build.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform which consisted of a black skirt, black patent shoes and a black casual blazer, although it is not a school blazer and she was carrying a large, black handbag.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Nikita who has gone missing from Harrogate

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

They are now appealing to members of the public to report any sightings to them.

Anyone who has seen Nikita or knows of her whereabouts should call 999.

Quote the incident number 12220169644 when providing information.