Have you seen Chris who has gone missing from Harrogate?

Chris Heslop was last seen leaving his home at Crosper Farm, between Knaresborough and Spofforth, at around 1.30pm Tuesday, September 27.

He left the farm in a silver Mazda with the registration NV10 HDH (the N is currently missing from the number plate) and it is believed he was travelling in the direction of York.

Chris is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, an olive-green Ridgeline coat and work boots.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find Chris Heslop who has gone missing from Harrogate

It is believed Chris has connections with Bridlington and Northumberland, so he could have travelled to these areas.