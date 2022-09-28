Have you seen Chris who has gone missing from Harrogate?
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help and information to find 40-year-old Chris who has gone missing from Harrogate.
Chris Heslop was last seen leaving his home at Crosper Farm, between Knaresborough and Spofforth, at around 1.30pm Tuesday, September 27.
He left the farm in a silver Mazda with the registration NV10 HDH (the N is currently missing from the number plate) and it is believed he was travelling in the direction of York.
Chris is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, an olive-green Ridgeline coat and work boots.
It is believed Chris has connections with Bridlington and Northumberland, so he could have travelled to these areas.
North Yorkshire Police are really concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him to get in touch by calling 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information which could help to locate him.