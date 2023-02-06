Have you seen Buddy the beloved pet dog who has gone missing in Harrogate?

Buddy was last seen at around 12:15pm on Friday (February 3) when he was out on a walk near Jennyfield’s on Skipton Road.

He had a brown collar and witnesses believe that he was hit by a car before heading towards Newby Crescent.

Kimberley Mcneil, owner of Buddy, said: “Someone out there somewhere has got to have seen him.

Buddy, an 18-month-old Pug Chihuahua Mix, has been missing from Harrogate since Friday afternoon

"If someone has him, I just want them to bring him home as he’s got a loving family here and I have three little girls who just want there best friend back.”

If you see Buddy, you are urged not to approach or call him as he will be scared.

Any information or possible sightings of Buddy should be reported to Kimberley by calling her on 07852636641.