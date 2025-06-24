'Hated' roadworks on key Harrogate road to be paused to help drivers during Great Yorkshire Show

There’s good news about one of Harrogate’s most hated roadworks at the moment after a pause was announced for the Great Yorkshire Show.

To residents, bus services, van drivers and commuters, the sign saying "roadworks - delays likely" have become the new normal this year in almost every part of town with one set of road works replaced by another time after time.

One of the most disruptive for motorists in recent months has been the temporary traffic lights in place for nearly 100 yards on Hookstone Drive.

Now Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, say it plans to pause its ongoing upgrade work in Harrogate to minimise disruption during the Great Yorkshire Show.

The work near St. John Fisher Catholic High School has been taking place since April to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The energy firm says this will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Harrogate, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

From Friday 4 July, the temporary traffic lights currently in place on Hookstone Drive in Harrogate will be removed.

The lights will be reinstated on Monday, July 21 until the work is completed, which is expected to be in mid September.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]

Harrogate as a whole continues to be punctuated by regular pockets of traffic disruption.

Road works are currently active on Knaresborough Road, High Street, and Prospect Road in Harrogate.

Knaresborough Road has multiway signals until to September 9, while the High Street will have multiway signals from June 29 to July 12.

In addition, Prospect Road will be closed from June 25 to July 4.

For more information, visit North Yorkshire Council’s interactive road works map at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map